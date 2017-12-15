The Latest: Body in San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee at City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on (all times local):

7 a.m.

A police motorcade has escorted the body of late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee to City Hall, where a giant American flag has been hoisted up by the ladders in two fire trucks.

The funeral procession drove through several San Francisco neighbourhoods , including Glen Park, where Lee lived. Police officers lined the steps and saluted as his casket, draped in an American flag, was carried up the steps and into City Hall.

His body will lie in repose in the rotunda, where the closed casket will be displayed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Lee died early Tuesday after collapsing at a Safeway.

He was San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor and presided over the city for nearly seven years as it climbed out of a recession and into a boomtown driven by tech.

___

12:18 a.m.

