The Latest: Penn State says it promotes safety in Greek life

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The Latest on a grand jury report on excessive drinking in Penn State's fraternity system

1 p.m.

Penn State says it is committed to promoting safety and accountability in fraternities as it responds to a grand jury's report that says that Penn State officials displayed "a shocking apathy" to dangers from excessive drinking and that the school's inaction allowed criminal acts to occur.

The report released Friday by a district attorney in Pennsylvania comes in the wake of a 19-year-old pledge's drinking death in February. The report recommends a series of changes that the school should undertake, including regulating drinking itself, rather than hold a fraternity council responsible.

Penn State says its efforts are limited by the unwillingness of national fraternities, their associations, undergraduate members and fraternity alumni to challenge behaviour that's been accepted for years and accept the need for major reform.

The school permanently banned Beta Theta Pi in March, saying its investigation found a persistent pattern of excessive and forced drinking, hazing and drug use and sales.

