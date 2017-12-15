The Latest: Trump says he's 'loyal' to law enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to the FBI (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is addressing a graduating class of law enforcement officers at the FBI National Academy.

Trump on Friday praised the academy, a 10-week professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement officers.

Trump, a frequent FBI critic, promised that as president he will be "more loyal than anyone else could be" to the police.

He honoured the graduates for completing the rigorous training, saying the "elite training will help save lives."

FBI Director Christopher Wray says Trump is the first president to address a graduating class at the FBI training centre in Quantico, Virginia since Richard Nixon.

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says "it's a shame what's happened" with the FBI, calling its handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation "really disgraceful."

Speaking to reporters as he departs for a speech at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Va., Trump promises that "we're going to rebuild the FBI."

Trump alluded to newly revealed edits to former FBI Director James Comey's 2016 statement on the Clinton probe: "It is very sad when you look at those documents, how they've done that is really, really disgraceful, and you have a lot of really angry people who are seeing it."

Trump reiterated that "there was no collusion" between his campaign and the Russian government, adding the recent revelations prove his claim that the Clinton investigation was "rigged."

7:53 a.m.

The White House says newly-revealed FBI records show there is "extreme bias" against President Donald Trump among senior leadership at the FBI.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tells Fox News Channel that edits to former FBI Director James Comey's statement on Hillary Clinton's private email server and text messages from a top agent critical of Trump are "deeply troubling."

"There is extreme bias against this president with high-up members of the team there at the FBI who were investigating Hillary Clinton at the time," Gidley charges, as special counsel Robert Mueller pushes on with a probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. Gidley says Trump maintains confidence in the FBI's rank-and-file the Justice Department.