UN chief offers his help to avoid conflict over North Korea

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is offering his "good offices" so that North Korea's "alarming" and accelerating nuclear and missile program does not accidentally escalate into conflict.

The U.N. chief warned at a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that "the risk is being multiplied by misplaced over-confidence, dangerous narratives and rhetoric, and the lack of communication channels."

Guterres urged an immediate re-establishment and strengthening of communication channels, saying it was "critical to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and reduce tensions in the region."