US stocks move broadly higher in early trading; oil rising
U.S. stocks moved broadly higher in early trading Friday, erasing modest losses from the day before. Banks, health care companies and consumer products makers were among the biggest gainers. Investors weighed the latest batch of company earnings news. They also kept an eye on Washington, where GOP lawmakers sought to line up enough votes to push a sweeping tax overhaul package forward.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5
TAXING TIME: President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion U.S. tax overhaul was teetering on a knife-edge in the Senate, complicating Republican leaders' goal of pushing it through Congress next week. Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday said he would vote against the bill, which gives generous tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy, unless child tax credits are expanded. The bill's original version was approved by only 51-49, with Rubio's support.
BANKING ON FINANCIALS: Banks and other financial companies were among the biggest gainers. Navient added 38 cents, or 3
FEELING GOOD: Health care stocks were notching solid gains. Cardinal Health rose $1.40, or 2.3
BIG-BOX BEAT: Costco Wholesale rose 4.7
CLOUDY SKIES: Oracle fell 5.6
OFF THE RAILS: CSX slumped 7.6
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.37
ENERGY: Oil futures were headed higher. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $57.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 31 cents to $63.62 per barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.33 yen from 112.18 yen on Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1785 from $1.1792.
THE BITCOIN TRADE: Bitcoin futures surged on their fifth day of trading, climbing $1,330, or 7.9
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe were mixed. Germany's DAX was down 0.1