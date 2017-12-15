Video shows man passed out on subway tracks before rescue
New York City subway riders have rescued a man who passed out on snowy tracks as a train approached.
Dramatic cellphone video on NBC New York shows the man lying face-down over the train tracks Thursday in Flatbush, Brooklyn, as a woman's voice pleads: "Sir, please wake up!"
People on the platform yelled at the train operator to stop as others hoisted the man to safety. The woman, Liliana Vicente (vih-SEHN'-tay), pushed an emergency call button before heading onto the tracks.
The train stopped. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and took the man to a hospital.
Vicente says she hopes someone would do the same for her under those circumstances.
