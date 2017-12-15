News / World

White House: FBI records show 'extreme bias' against Trump

Parts of a letter written by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to FBI director Christopher Wray are photographed in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Johnson says edits to a draft FBI statement on the Hillary Clinton email investigation appear to have watered down the significance of the bureau's findings. Johnson said he had obtained from the FBI a draft statement that then-Director James Comey produced in May 2016 in anticipation of closing out the Clinton email case. The document shows line-by-line edits. Though the FBI had not yet interviewed Clinton about her use of a private email server, officials had already determined that criminal charges were probably not warranted. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Parts of a letter written by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to FBI director Christopher Wray are photographed in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Johnson says edits to a draft FBI statement on the Hillary Clinton email investigation appear to have watered down the significance of the bureau's findings. Johnson said he had obtained from the FBI a draft statement that then-Director James Comey produced in May 2016 in anticipation of closing out the Clinton email case. The document shows line-by-line edits. Though the FBI had not yet interviewed Clinton about her use of a private email server, officials had already determined that criminal charges were probably not warranted. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON — The White House says newly-revealed FBI records show there is "extreme bias" against President Donald Trump among senior leadership at the FBI.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tells Fox News Channel that edits to former FBI Director James Comey's statement on Hillary Clinton's private email server and text messages from a top agent critical of Trump are "deeply troubling."

"There is extreme bias against this president with high-up members of the team there at the FBI who were investigating Hillary Clinton at the time," Gidley charges, as special counsel Robert Mueller pushes on with a probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. Gidley says Trump maintains confidence in the FBI's rank-and-file the Justice Department.

Trump is scheduled to attend an FBI National Academy graduation service later Friday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular