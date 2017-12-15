Wynn Resorts to purchase site of former New Frontier casino

LAS VEGAS — Wynn Resorts is buying the site once occupied by the New Frontier casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company this week announced it will pay $336 million for 38 acres.

The site is across from the company's Wynn Las Vegas and Encore casino-hotels and is near the Trump hotel and Fashion Show Mall.

Wynn Resorts in a statement says the "future development" will draw more visitors to the north end of the Strip, but it did not provide any details.