Austrian coalition deal on new gov't presented to president
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — The leaders of conservative and nationalist parties in Austria have presented their coalition deal to the country's president for approval after concluding negotiations on forming a new government that will shift the country to the right.
Sebastian Kurz, head of the Austrian People's Party, will become chancellor under the agreement reached Friday night, while right-wing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache will be vice chancellor.
Before meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen on Saturday, Kurz said "we have a good and strong team."
Following their talks, Van der Bellen said they all agreed it's "in the national interest of Austria to remain at the
Coalition plans were to be announced later Saturday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary's supervised consumption site prevents 24 hospital transfers in first month
-
Past sexual partner of Nova Scotia officer testifies at Garnier murder trial
-
Toronto billionaire, wife found dead; Police call deaths 'suspicious'
-
MackDouble Trouble: Transport trucker unsuccessfully tries to use drive-thru