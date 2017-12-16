Former union boss put under house arrest in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — The former head of Mexico's powerful teachers union has been put under house arrest while she fights a years-old legal case of alleged money laundering.
Elba Esther Gordillo was taken to her home in a tony
Gordillo was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of embezzling millions of dollars from the union. A money laundering charge is still pending nearly five years later, and she has not been convicted.
Foro TV quoted her lawyer Marco Antonio del Toro as saying the legal case against her "does not have the slightest basis" and her innocence will be determined "at the right time."
