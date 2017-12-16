Former union boss put under house arrest in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — The former head of Mexico's powerful teachers union has been put under house arrest while she fights a years-old legal case of alleged money laundering.

Elba Esther Gordillo was taken to her home in a tony neighbourhood of Mexico City from a medical clinic where she had been in custody Saturday. Images in local media showed Gordillo being moved on a stretcher covered by a sheet.

Gordillo was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of embezzling millions of dollars from the union. A money laundering charge is still pending nearly five years later, and she has not been convicted.