Health law sign-up deadline extended for some people

WASHINGTON — After a rush of last-minute sign-ups, the Trump administration says it's extending the deadline for some people to finish health insurance applications for next year under the Affordable Care Act.

Callers to the HealthCare.gov service centre on Saturday morning got a recorded message saying "don't worry" — if they'd called and left their phone number before the deadline, they'll get a call back and still can enrol for 2018.

HealthCare.gov issued similar extensions previously under the Obama administration.

Although the deadline has passed for most consumers in the 39 states served by HealthCare.gov, several states running their own enrolment websites have longer deadlines.

Also, longer sign-up periods are available on HealthCare.gov for people in special circumstances, including those affected by this year's hurricanes.