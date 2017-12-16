Honduran government accuses opposition of spurring unrest

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The Honduran government is accusing President Juan Orlando Hernandez's political rivals of ordering "gangs" to block streets and undertake other acts of violence amid protests over the disputed Nov. 26 election.

The government said late Friday that "the gangs tried today to harm Hondurans, seizing roads with the desire to create chaos and a state of terror" on orders from opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla and ex-President Manuel Zelaya.

Nasralla trails Hernandez by 41.4 per cent to 43 per cent in a vote count by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, though no winner has been declared.

Zelaya was ousted by a coup in 2009 and founded the party which ran Nasralla as a candidate.