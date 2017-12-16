Hunter Harrison, CEO of railroad company CSX, dead at 73

NEW YORK — Hunter Harrison, the CEO of railroad giant CSX, is dead. He was 73 years old.

CSX confirmed Harrison's death in a statement released Saturday, saying his death was caused by "unexpectedly severe complications" from a recent illness.

CSX shares fell sharply on Thursday when the company announced Harrison was taking an unexpected leave of absence due to a medical condition.

Harrison was a long-time railroad executive who was known for being a turnaround expert in his industry. He was hired by CSX in March under shareholder pressure.