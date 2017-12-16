Kayaker trying to conquer 5 Great Lakes stops due to weather
DETROIT — A Missouri kayaker who's trying to paddle around all five Great Lakes has stopped her journey because of the
Traci Lynn Martin says she paddled 3,582 miles since March and completed lakes Superior, Huron and Michigan. In a Facebook video posted Saturday , the nurse says she's been covered with ice as temperatures consistently stay below freezing.
Martin says "it's not safe" and "it's going to get worse." Her Facebook post said she was in Ontario, Canada.
Martin, who is from the Kansas City, Missouri, area, began her trip in Michigan on March 9. She says she wants to try again in 2019.
She thanked many people for supporting her on what she called an "adventure of a lifetime."
Online: http://www.justaroundthepointe.com/
