Libya's coast guard rescues over 270 migrants

TRIPOLI, Libya — A Libyan official says coast guards have rescued at least 270 migrants off Libya's eastern coast.

Navy official el-Hadi Kheil said Saturday that the Arab and African migrants, who included women and children, were taken to a navy base in the capital, Tripoli.

"We were lost and didn't know where to direct our boat," Omar Yusef, a Sudanese migrant, told The Associated Press, "We called the coast guard and a helicopter came and guided us."

Libya descended into chaos following an uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi. It has since become a frequently used perilous route to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war in the region.