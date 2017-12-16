Merkel's Bavarian ally re-elects Horst Seehofer as leader
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavaria-only sister party has re-elected Horst Seehofer as its leader, but with his weakest support so far following a dismal performance in September's election.
The Christian Social Union on Saturday elected Seehofer with 83.7
Seehofer has been under pressure since the CSU performed poorly in September's German election. It took 38.8
Earlier this month, Seehofer said he would step down early next year as Bavarian governor in
