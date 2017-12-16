Nevada governor and wife separating, plan to divorce

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and his wife, Kathleen, have decided to separate and plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

The two-term Republican said in a statement released Friday that "demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected."

The statement says the Sandovals remain committed to their three children and ask that their family's privacy be respected "during this difficult time."

The Sandovals were married in 1990. They have two adult children and a teenager.