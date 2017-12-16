North Korea marks 6th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death
PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of — Crowds of flower-bearing North Koreans have streamed passed statues and portraits of their leaders to pay respects on the sixth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il.
Kim Jong Il died on Dec. 17, 2011.
Although the sense of national mourning is less intense than in previous years, North Koreans are expected to avoid drinking, entertainment and inappropriate displays of enjoyment on the day before and the day of the anniversary.