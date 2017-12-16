Officers who subdued NYC terror suspect play Santa in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. — Four police officers credited with subduing a would-be suicide bomber in New York City passed out toys to needy children across the Hudson River in New Jersey.

The four Port Authority officers helped distribute 1,000 toys at the event in Newark on Saturday.

TV station CBS2 reports that the officers said they weren't heroes for taking down bombing suspect Akayed Ullah on Monday.

Officer Jack Colliins said he and the others "did the same job that every cop does every day when they get up to go to work."

Prosecutors say Ullah strapped a pipe bomb to himself and detonated it in an underground passageway at the Times Square subway station. Ullah was the only person who was seriously injured.