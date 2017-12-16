Police identify man arrested after Baltimore car chase

BALTIMORE — Authorities have identified the man they said led police on a wild chase through the streets of Baltimore before being arrested on Friday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police identified Mausean Carter on Saturday. The 30-year-old Carter allegedly shot wildly at officers and pedestrians as he led cruisers on a chase for at least 20 minutes.

Several were injured during the chase, including a police officer.

Carter is charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder. Police said Friday the suspect in the car chase was a gunman responsible for a late Thursday triple shooting that resulted in a death. They also believe he was behind a non-fatal shooting in Baltimore last week.