Police: man injured in officer-involved shooting in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Virginia say a man faces life-threatening injuries after being shot by a police officer.

Newport News Police say the 33-year-old man fled a traffic stop on foot Saturday around noon. The man was not identified.

Police say the man was pulled over for not having a front license plate on his vehicle.

According to a police statement, after a foot chase, the officer caught up to the man and then shot him. Police say a firearm belonging to the man was found near the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital.

No further details about what may have caused the shooting were immediately released.