Police: robbery suspect dies in officer-involved shooting
SALEM, Va. — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at a shopping
Police said deputies from the Rockbridge County Sheriff's office shot a robbery suspect Friday after he pointed a handgun at them.
The suspect, a man who authorities have not yet identified, died at the scene.
State police from the Salem Field Office are investigating the shooting at the request of the Rockbridge County Sheriff's office.
