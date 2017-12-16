News / World

Populist far-right leaders want no EU in future Europe

From the left founder and President of Czech Freedom and Direct Democracy party Tomio Okamura, French politician and head of the National Front, Marine Le Pen, and Dutch politician, founder and the current leader of the Party for Freedom Geert Wilders pose for photographers after a press conference at a conference of European anti-migrant parties from the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) Group in the European Parliament, in Prague, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Michal Krumphanzl/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Far-right populists in Europe are vowing to work together to create a new model of intracontinental co-operation that is far removed from the European Union.

Leaders of parties from France, the Netherlands and other countries met in Prague on Saturday to discuss ideas for Europe's future.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Front, told conference attendees that the EU "is a disastrous organization" that "is killing Europe."

Geert Wilders, founder of the Dutch anti-Islam Party for Freedom, said Europe should follow the example of U.S. President Donald Trump and impose travel bans to restrict immigration.

Parties with anti-immigration platforms have been making gains at the polls in Europe, although Wilders and Le Pen both ran unsuccessfully this year for the top political posts in their countries.

