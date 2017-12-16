Populist far-right leaders want no EU in future Europe
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Far-right populists in Europe are vowing to work together to create a new model of intracontinental
Leaders of parties from France, the Netherlands and other countries met in Prague on Saturday to discuss ideas for Europe's future.
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Front, told conference attendees that the EU "is a disastrous organization" that "is killing Europe."
Geert Wilders, founder of the Dutch anti-Islam Party for Freedom, said Europe should follow the example of U.S. President Donald Trump and impose travel bans to restrict immigration.
Parties with anti-immigration platforms have been making gains at the polls in Europe, although Wilders and Le Pen both ran unsuccessfully this year for the top political posts in their countries.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto billionaire, wife found dead; Police call deaths 'suspicious'
-
Past sexual partner of Nova Scotia officer testifies at Garnier murder trial
-
MackDouble Trouble: Transport trucker unsuccessfully tries to use drive-thru
-
Incomplete Halifax Convention Centre hosts grand opening almost two years late