Rahul Gandhi takes over India's opposition Congress party

NEW DELHI — Rahul Gandhi, the scion of India's most famous political dynasty, has taken over as president of the main opposition Congress party while facing a stiff challenge from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalists.

Gandhi took the baton from his mother Sonia Gandhi on Saturday at a party function at a time when it's losing power to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014. Gandhi's party has suffered humiliating defeats in recent state elections despite his active campaigning to win back support.

Sonia Gandhi in her speech described her son as a new hope for the party.