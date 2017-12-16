Remains of exiled Italian king to be returned after 70 years
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ROME — An Italian church says the remains of exiled King Victor Emmanuel III, whose rule through two world wars eventually ended Italy's monarchy, are expected to be returned to a family mausoleum near Turin.
The announcement Saturday from the Sanctuary of Vicoforte came hours after the remains of the king's wife, Queen Elena, were secretly transferred to the sanctuary from Montpellier, France.
Victor Emmanuel ruled Italy from 1900-1946, when he abdicated in
Italy's post-World War II constitution barred male descendants of the royal House of Savoy from Italian soil as punishment for Victor Emmanuel's support of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. The ban was lifted in 2002.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto billionaire, wife found dead; Police call deaths 'suspicious'
-
Past sexual partner of Nova Scotia officer testifies at Garnier murder trial
-
MackDouble Trouble: Transport trucker unsuccessfully tries to use drive-thru
-
Incomplete Halifax Convention Centre hosts grand opening almost two years late