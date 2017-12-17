10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHAT TRUMP SAYS ABOUT ROBERT MUELLER'S FUTURE

The president says he is not planning to fire special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration grapples with the growing Russia probe.

2. 'WE ARE STUCK HERE'

An electrical fire triggers a power outage, bringing the world's busiest airport to a standstill, grounding scores of flights in Atlanta.

3. AP SOURCES: GREEN BERET DIED IN HAIL OF GUNFIRE

A military investigation concludes that Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson wasn't captured alive, dispelling a swirl of rumours about the October ambush in Niger, the AP learns.

4. WHY GOP TAX PLAN AMOUNTS TO HIGH-STAKES GAMBLE

Republicans in Congress are betting that slashing taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals will accelerate growth — despite warnings on federal debt.

5. WHO MAY MISS CRUCIAL TAX VOTE

Republican Sen. John McCain is unlikely to vote on the bill as he returns home to Arizona after a hospital stay related to his brain cancer treatment, President Trump says.

6. FIRE CREWS BATTLE TO SAVE SANTA BARBARA FROM WILDFIRE

The 420-square-mile Thomas Fire has burned more than 1,000 structures over two weeks.

7. PUTIN THANKED TRUMP FOR CIA TIP ON BOMB PLOT

The Russian leader thanked the president for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg, officials say.

8. AP EXCLUSIVE: DIGITAL POLICE STATE SHACKLES CHINESE MINORITY

Rights groups and academics estimate that Chinese authorities have sent thousands of people into secretive detention camps for alleged political crimes.

9. WHEN SEX HARASSMENT CLAIMS ENTANGLE WITNESSES

Co-workers who speak up about workplace misconduct may end up being shunned by management or fired, victims' lawyers say.

10. CAROLINA PANTHERS OWNER TO SELL TEAM