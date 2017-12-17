Dog survives plane crash that killed 3 people, other dog
OLDENBURG, Ind. — State police say three people and a dog died in a small plane crash in southeastern Indiana, but another dog aboard the aircraft survived.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the single-engine Cessna plane crashed in a wooded area near Oldenburg, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Wheeles says the plane was
Oldenburg is about 40 miles (65
Wheeles says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board also are investigating the cause of the crash.
The names of the victims haven't been released.