Dog survives plane crash that killed 3 people, other dog

OLDENBURG, Ind. — State police say three people and a dog died in a small plane crash in southeastern Indiana, but another dog aboard the aircraft survived.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the single-engine Cessna plane crashed in a wooded area near Oldenburg, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Wheeles says the plane was travelling from Kansas City, Missouri, to Frederick, Maryland, and had taken off from an airport outside Columbus, Indiana.

Oldenburg is about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) northwest of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wheeles says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board also are investigating the cause of the crash.