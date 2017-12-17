50 Chinese couples marry in Sri Lanka in mass ceremony

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Clad in traditional Chinese, Western and Sri Lankan costumes, 50 Chinese couples were married at a mass ceremony in Sri Lanka's capital on Sunday to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and to promote the island nation as a tourist destination.

The ceremony in Colombo was attended by Sri Lankan politicians and diplomats from both nations. A number of Chinese nationals attended as well.

Soon after the couples arrived in decorated cars, the ceremony began with traditional Sri Lankan drummers and dancers blowing conch shells as a symbol of auspiciousness and performing a welcome dance.

The couples exchanged rings and had their fingers tied together and water poured over them in Sri Lankan Buddhist tradition as a sign of unity and purity, as schoolgirls chanted a blessing hymn.

Sri Lankan government ministers handed the couples certificates of marriage and posed for photographs with them.