Chileans vote in fiercely contested presidential election
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chileans voters will decide Sunday whether to swing the world's top copper-producing country to the right or maintain its
Polls had predicted that former President Sebastian Pinera would win the runoff. But the election was thrown into uncertainty after the billionaire businessman obtained a lower-than-expected turnout in November's first round of voting. He faces journalist and
Chile has been hit by lower international prices and demand for copper, which is the backbone of its economy. The economic slowdown and disenchantment by Chileans who feel that President Michelle Bachelet wavered on her promises of profound social changes in
Polls are banned in the weeks ahead of the election, but analysts say that the race appears to be up for grabs.
Pinera, 68, won the first round vote with 36
Guillier, 64, obtained 22