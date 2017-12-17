Custer State Park to reopen Monday, but trails still closed
CUSTER, S.D. — Custer State Park is set to reopen on a limited basis, a week after a wildfire closed the popular park in South Dakota.
Officials say U.S. Highway 16A and State Highway 87 South will reopen to the public Monday morning. But all other roads and trails in the park will remain closed.
The park's visitor
The fire has scorched more than 84 square miles (218 square
The park just south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a top tourist destination.