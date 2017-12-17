Custer State Park to reopen Monday, but trails still closed

CUSTER, S.D. — Custer State Park is set to reopen on a limited basis, a week after a wildfire closed the popular park in South Dakota.

Officials say U.S. Highway 16A and State Highway 87 South will reopen to the public Monday morning. But all other roads and trails in the park will remain closed.

The park's visitor centre also will reopen Monday. Superintendent Matt Snyder asks for visitors to be patient as the park evaluates the damage and repairs roads and fences.

The fire has scorched more than 84 square miles (218 square kilometres ) since it started from a downed power line last Monday. Officials say the fire was 95 per cent contained as of Sunday.