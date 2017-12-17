News / World

German police: small explosion in subway, no injuries

BERLIN — German police say they're investigating the explosion of an "apparent pyrotechnical device" in a subway station in the northern port city of Hamburg.

Hamburg police said on Twitter there was a "small detonation" on the platform of the Veddel subway station early Sunday evening. They say a pane of glass was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Police say they have information about a suspect and the investigation is continuing.

Germany's Focus magazine quoted Hamburg police saying that the bag likely contained firecrackers and that there was no indication of terrorism.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular