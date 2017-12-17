News / World

Homicide suspect agrees to extradition from Spain to Italy

In this image taken from video a member of Spain's Civil Guard stands outside a house near Canatvieja Spain on Friday Dec. 15, 2017. Spanish authorities arrested a homicide suspect wanted for months by Italy after three people were killed in Spain, including two Civil Guards. Norbert Feher, a 36 year-old from Serbia, was arrested at the house overnight near Cantavieja, a town in northeastern rural Spain, after he allegedly shot and killed a civilian and two Civil Guard police Thursday. Italy had issued a European arrest warrant for Feher for homicides and home invasion robberies.(Atlas via AP)

In this image taken from video a member of Spain's Civil Guard stands outside a house near Canatvieja Spain on Friday Dec. 15, 2017. Spanish authorities arrested a homicide suspect wanted for months by Italy after three people were killed in Spain, including two Civil Guards. Norbert Feher, a 36 year-old from Serbia, was arrested at the house overnight near Cantavieja, a town in northeastern rural Spain, after he allegedly shot and killed a civilian and two Civil Guard police Thursday. Italy had issued a European arrest warrant for Feher for homicides and home invasion robberies.(Atlas via AP)

MADRID — A Spanish court says that a man suspected of killing three people in Spain has agreed to eventually being extradited to Italy to face more charges of homicides and robberies.

Spain's National Court said Sunday that Norbert Feher, a 36-year-old from Serbia, will be sent back to Italy after he faces charges for allegedly shooting two Civil Guard police officers and one civilian on Tuesday.

The court said that Italy could ask for Feher to be temporarily returned so he could stand trial before serving a potential prison sentence in Spain.

The Spanish judge took the testimony of Feher to comply with a European arrest warrant Italy had issued for him for homicides and home invasion robberies.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular