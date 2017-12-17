Homicide suspect agrees to extradition from Spain to Italy

MADRID — A Spanish court says that a man suspected of killing three people in Spain has agreed to eventually being extradited to Italy to face more charges of homicides and robberies.

Spain's National Court said Sunday that Norbert Feher, a 36-year-old from Serbia, will be sent back to Italy after he faces charges for allegedly shooting two Civil Guard police officers and one civilian on Tuesday.

The court said that Italy could ask for Feher to be temporarily returned so he could stand trial before serving a potential prison sentence in Spain.