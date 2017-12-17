Japan exports, imports surge on strong demand in China, US
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japan's exports rose 16
Customs data released Monday showed the trade surplus slipping to 113.4 billion yen ($1 billion), however, as imports jumped 17
Exports
A revival in export manufacturing is helping sustain Japan's recovery, with strongest growth in shipments of vehicles, power generating equipment, computers and computer parts and semiconductor machinery.
Exports to China surged 25
Japan's trade surplus with the rest of Asia jumped nearly 26
Trade values will likely weaken due to a strengthening in the value of the Japanese yen, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary. "However, the export climate index was the highest in nearly three years in November and suggests that export volumes will continue to rise strongly," he said.
Japan's economy expanded at a 2.5