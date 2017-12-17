Mississippi shipyard gets initial $63M to repair destroyer

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — The U.S. Navy has awarded an initial $63 million contract to a Mississippi shipyard to repair a damaged destroyer.

The Navy on Friday announced the contract with Ingalls Shipbuilding, part of Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The USS Fitzgerald was damaged in a June 17 collision with a container ship off Japan that killed seven sailors. Its hull was punctured twice more last month as it was loaded aboard a transport ship. The transport ship finally sailed for Pascagoula on Dec. 9.