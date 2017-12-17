Police giving extra security after threat to Cory Booker

NEWARK, N.J. — The mayor of Newark, New Jersey, says the city is helping to provide extra security following a threat on the life of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka said Newark police were notified by U.S. Capitol police about the threat against the former mayor and his family.

Members of the police division's executive protection unit have been assigned to provide security at the Democratic senator's home in Newark.

Baraka said city police are working with Capitol police to ensure that the senator "is able to carry out his duties." He said the security detail will have no impact on police services.