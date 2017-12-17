Road made famous by transgender candidate not a simple fix

MANASSAS, Va. — Danica Roem made history when she became the first transgender woman elected to a state legislature. In the process, she made a northern Virginia highway famous by relentlessly touting her plan to fix the clogged road.

Route 28 connects northern Virginia's outer suburbs and runs through Roem's district. Her campaign to improve the commute on 28 even included a plug on the red carpet when she was interviewed at the American Music Awards.

Some transportation officials, though, say Roem's preferred fix won't do nearly enough to solve the problem.

Roem suggests replacing traffic lights on the highway with flyovers to create what she calls more "flow and go."