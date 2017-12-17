State seeks nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's Department of Aging is seeking nominations for the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

Officials say the Hall of Fame annually honours residents 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their professions, vocations or communities. Nominees must have been born in Ohio or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years.

Those selected for induction in May 2018 will join more than 450 older Ohioans inducted since its inception in 1978. State officials say nominations are accepted year-round, but nominations for this year's induction ceremony must be received by Jan. 31, 2018.

Past inductees have included business leaders, volunteers, educators, scientists, health care professionals, athletes and entertainers among others. Posthumous nominations are accepted

