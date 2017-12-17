The Latest: Family, friends remember San Francisco mayor

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on the public memorial of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (all times local):

Family, friends and fellow politicians remembered San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee as a man with great humility, integrity and a winning smile.

Fellow Democrats including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, former mayors and Lee's two daughters spoke Sunday at the roughly two-hour public memorial inside City Hall's rotunda.

The celebration of Lee's life also included musical performances including a choir and a pre-taped segment from singer Tony Bennett.

The 65-year-old Lee, the son of Chinese immigrants and San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor, died last week.

He is credited with leading the city out of a recession and saw the economy boom after welcoming technology companies.

A prayer with the refrain "we will remember him" opened a public memorial for San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

Rabbi Beth Singer led those gathered at City Hall in prayer Sunday after praising the late mayor's justice, mercy, and humility.

The 65-year-old Lee, the son of Chinese immigrants and San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor, died last week.

Acting Mayor London Breed recalled a trip to China with Lee. Breed said he received a pop star's welcome in his parents' home country — like "a Beyonce with a moustache ."

Gov. Jerry Brown says Lee gave politics and San Francisco a good name.

Family members, friends and city residents joined politicians as part of an overflow crowd to remember Lee.

Family members, friends, politicians and San Francisco residents have packed City Hall to remember Mayor Ed Lee, who died last week at age 65.

Among those scheduled to attend Sunday's public celebration are California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, U.S. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Hundreds of people had lined up to get in by the early afternoon. An overflow crowd is expected for those who can't fit inside the tight quarters of City Hall. The event is streaming live online.

Lee, San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor, was a former civil rights lawyer. He led the city out of recession and saw the economy boom after welcoming technology companies.

Edwin Mah Lee was born in 1952 in Seattle to Chinese immigrants.

Prominent Democrats are expected to speak at a public celebration of the life of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

He died last week after collapsing while grocery shopping.

Among those expected to remember Lee on Sunday at San Francisco's City Hall are U.S. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The 65-year-old Lee was San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor.

The former civil rights lawyer led the city out of recession and into an economic recovery driven by technology companies.

Lee's casket will not be at the ceremony. His body laid in repose at in the rotunda of city hall on Friday.

Edwin Mah Lee was born May 5, 1952, in Seattle to immigrants from China's southern province of Guangdong.