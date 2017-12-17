The Latest: Pinera thanks supporters for win in Chile vote

SANTIAGO, Chile — The latest on Chile's presidential runoff election (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is thanking supporters after he easily won the country's presidential runoff election Sunday.

The one-time airline magnate says he is humbled by the "magnificent triumph" and is calling for unity among Chileans.

Electoral officials say the conservative Pinera has 54.6 per cent of the votes to nearly 45.4 per cent for centre -left Sen. Alejandro Guillier, with nearly all votes counted.

Analysts had predicted a closer race, but there had not been any opinion polls on the election for several weeks.

___

8:30 p.m.

Supporters of former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera are out in the streets across the nation to celebrate the conservative billionaire's easy victory in Sunday presidential runoff election.

Some are waving flags and holding banners, while others are beeping car horns and screaming out the last name of the former airline magnate who previously governed Chile in 2010-2014.

His rival, centre -left Sen. Alejandro Guillier, conceded defeat. Guillier had been supported by current President Michelle Bachelet, who phoned Pinera to congratulate him.

___

8:10 p.m.

Conservative billionaire and former President Sebastian Pinera has easily won Chile's presidential runoff election, moving the world's top-copper producing country back to the right in the footsteps of other Latin American nations.

His rival, centre -left Sen. Alejandro Guillier, conceded the defeat to his supporters and said that he had called Pinera to congratulate him.

___

7:55 p.m.

The left-of- centre candidate in Chile's presidential runoff election has conceded victory to billionaire former President Sebastian Pinera.

Sen. Alejandro Guillier told his supporters Sunday night that he had lost and said he called the conservative Pinera to offer congratulations.

The results prompted Pinera supporters to celebrate at the campaign headquarters and take to the streets of the Chilean capital waving national flags.

The results prompted Pinera supporters to celebrate at the campaign headquarters and take to the streets of the Chilean capital waving national flags.

Pinera won last month's first round, but his 36.6 per cent vote share fell far short of what polls had projected. Guillier got 22.7 per cent in the first round and was counting on support from backers of other left-leaning candidates who were eliminated.

___

7:10 p.m.

Billionaire Sebastian Pinera has the lead in Chile's presidential runoff election, with just under half the votes counted.

The early results prompted Pinera supporters to celebrate at the campaign headquarters.

The early results prompted Pinera supporters to celebrate at the campaign headquarters.

___

6:30 p.m.

Polls have closed for what is expected to be a tight Chilean presidential runoff election that will decide if the world's top copper-producing nation swings to the right or maintains its centre -left path.

Voters chose between conservative billionaire and former President Sebastian Pinera and Sen. Alejandro Guillier, a centre -left former journalist.

Pinera won last month's first round, but his 36.6 per cent vote share fell far short of what polls had projected.

