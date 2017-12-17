The Latest: Pinera thanks supporters for win in Chile vote
SANTIAGO, Chile — The latest on Chile's presidential runoff election (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is thanking supporters after he easily won the country's presidential runoff election Sunday.
The one-time airline magnate says he is humbled by the "magnificent triumph" and is calling for unity among Chileans.
Electoral officials say the conservative Pinera has 54.6
Analysts had predicted a closer race, but there had not been any opinion polls on the election for several weeks.
___
8:30 p.m.
Supporters of former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera are out in the streets across the nation to celebrate the conservative billionaire's easy victory in Sunday presidential runoff election.
Some are waving flags and holding banners, while others are beeping car horns and screaming out the last name of the former airline magnate who previously governed Chile in 2010-2014.
His rival,
Officials say Pinera has 54.6
___
8:10 p.m.
Conservative billionaire and former President Sebastian Pinera has easily won Chile's presidential runoff election, moving the world's top-copper producing country back to the right in the footsteps of other Latin American nations.
His rival,
Officials say Pinera has 54.6
___
7:55 p.m.
The left-of-
Sen. Alejandro Guillier told his supporters Sunday night that he had lost and said he called the conservative Pinera to offer congratulations.
Officials say the former president has just under 55
Analysts had expected a closer race, but there had not been any opinion polls on the campaign for several weeks.
The results prompted Pinera supporters to celebrate at the campaign headquarters and take to the streets of the Chilean capital waving national flags.
Pinera won last month's first round, but his 36.6
___
7:10 p.m.
Billionaire Sebastian Pinera has the lead in Chile's presidential runoff election, with just under half the votes counted.
Officials say the former president has just over 54
Analysts had predicted a closer race, but there had not been any opinion polls on the election for several weeks.
The early results prompted Pinera supporters to celebrate at the campaign headquarters.
Pinera won last month's first round, but his 36.6
___
6:30 p.m.
Polls have closed for what is expected to be a tight Chilean presidential runoff election that will decide if the world's top copper-producing nation swings to the right or maintains its
Voters chose between conservative billionaire and former President Sebastian Pinera and Sen. Alejandro Guillier, a
Pinera won last month's first round, but his 36.6
Guillier who got 22.7
Chile's 30,000 voting stations closed at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT). The first results are expected around 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT).