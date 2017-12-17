Thousands rally in Pakistan against Trump's Jerusalem move

KARACHI, Pakistan — Thousands of Islamists have rallied in two major cities in Pakistan to condemn U.S. President Donald Trump for declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital.

Supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami party in Karachi and advocates of U.S.-wanted Islamist Hafiz Saeed in Lahore dispersed peacefully after rallying Sunday for the Palestinian cause.

Protests have persisted in Pakistan since Trump's announcement angered Muslims across the world.

The chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq, called on all Muslim nations to suspend diplomatic ties with the U.S. until it reconsiders its Jerusalem decision.

Hafiz Saeed said that Muslims the world over should put aside any differences and unite around the cause of "liberating" Jerusalem.