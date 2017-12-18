10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. TRAIN TOPPLES OFF OVERPASS, KILLING AT LEAST 3

An Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtles off an overpass near Tacoma, Washington, and spills some of its cars onto the highway below in a deadly crash.

1. 'AMERICA IS COMING BACK AND COMING BACK STRONG'

Trump declares a new national security strategy, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.

3. HOW TAX OVERHAUL IS SHAPING UP

A nonpartisan group says the Republican tax bill would cut taxes on average for all income groups next year, with bigger reductions for upper-income people.

4. FRONT-RUNNER EMERGES FOR SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENCY

Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress, has risen from prominent anti-apartheid activist to become one of the country's wealthiest businessmen.

5. WHAT'S COMPLICATING HOLIDAY TRAVEL

The nation's air-travel system struggles to get back on schedule after a power outage at the Atlanta airport forced the cancellation of over 1,400 flights.

6. TWITTER TIGHTENS GRIP ON CONTENT

The social network, enforcing new rules aimed at reducing what it deems abusive content, suspends the accounts of well-known white nationalists.

7. WHY PUTIN FOE IS SPEAKING OUT

Alexei Navalny tells the AP that the Russian political system is conspiring to keep his face off the airwaves during the presidential campaign.

8. POLICE: SARAH PALIN'S HUSBAND ATTACKED BY SON

Todd Palin is left bleeding from cuts on his head after the alleged assault by 28-year-old Track, the Palins' oldest son, at the family's home in Wasilla, Alaska.

9. TAVIS SMILEY DENIES WRONGDOING

The TV host is defending himself from allegations he had sexual relationships with subordinates and created an abusive workplace environment.

10. TOP ESPN EXEC RESIGNING