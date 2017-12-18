AP FACT CHECK: Trump misreads election scoreboard

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is not so good at keeping score.

In a tweet Monday, Trump knocked the media for refusing to say "Republicans are 5-0 in Congressional Races this year."

That's because they aren't.

In this year's House elections, the score is 5-1 for Republicans. Democrats held a California seat.

Add the Alabama Senate election, and the scorecard is 5-2.

AP Fact Checks have found Trump boasting before the Senate race about a 5-0 scorecard this year. He chanted "Five and 0" at an Iowa rally in June -- but the real tally was 4-1.

Also in his tweet, Trump said he knew Republicans would lose the governor's race in Virginia and Alabama Senate race. Publicly, he'd predicted a Republican win in Alabama.

___

