At least 10 dead in stampede in Bangladesh
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DHAKA, Bangladesh — At least 10 people were killed and another 40 injured in a stampede Monday at a crowded religious ritual in Bangladesh for a popular ex-mayor who died last week, police said.
About 8,000 people were inside and outside a community
The ritual, called a "qulkhani," is held three days after the death of a Muslim to seek the salvation of the departed soul. The one at the community
The community
Chowdury was popular because of his many welfare activities for the city.