At least 10 dead in stampede in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh — At least 10 people were killed and another 40 injured in a stampede Monday at a crowded religious ritual in Bangladesh for a popular ex-mayor who died last week, police said.

About 8,000 people were inside and outside a community centre , one of 11 sites where the ritual was being held for Mohiuddin Chowdhury, a three-term mayor of the port city of Chittagong. Many attendees were pushing to get in.

The ritual, called a "qulkhani," is held three days after the death of a Muslim to seek the salvation of the departed soul. The one at the community centre was for the Hindu community in Bangladesh's second-largest city.

The community centre event was called off after the stampede, though it continued at the 10 other locations.