Box office top 20: 'Last Jedi' opens with $450.8M globally
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Coming in behind only "The Force Awakens," ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi" notched the second-best opening weekend ever, grossing $220 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, according to final box-office figures Monday.
"The Last Jedi" opened with $450.8 million globally, leading Hollywood's best weekend of the year. Only one other film entered wide release against the Disney blockbuster: Fox's "Ferdinand." The children's book adaptation from 20th Century Fox slumped to a $13.4 million opening.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $220,009,584, 4,232 locations, $51,987 average, $220,009,584, 1 Week.
2. "Ferdinand," 20th Century Fox, $13,401,586, 3,621 locations, $3,701 average, $13,401,586, 1 Week.
3. "Coco," Disney, $9,949,471, 3,155 locations, $3,154 average, $150,735,367, 4 Weeks.
4. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $5,226,277, 3,047 locations, $1,715 average, $109,083,015, 5 Weeks.
5. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $4,309,225, 2,702 locations, $1,595 average, $219,595,572, 5 Weeks.
6. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $3,812,824, 2,493 locations, $1,529 average, $96,592,806, 6 Weeks.
7. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $3,133,416, 1,895 locations, $1,654 average, $306,527,536, 7 Weeks.
8. "The Disaster Artist," A24, $2,717,237, 1,010 locations, $2,690 average, $13,012,368, 3 Weeks.
9. "Murder On The Orient Express," 20th Century Fox, $2,527,507, 1,923 locations, $1,314 average, $97,310,249, 6 Weeks.
10. "Lady Bird," A24, $2,099,239, 947 locations, $2,217 average, $25,968,628, 7 Weeks.
11. "The Star," Sony, $1,730,696, 1,936 locations, $894 average, $35,330,916, 5 Weeks.
12. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $1,710,811, 158 locations, $10,828 average, $3,593,375, 3 Weeks.
13. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $1,587,087, 944 locations, $1,681 average, $21,336,065, 6 Weeks.
14. "Bad Moms Christmas, A," STX Entertainment, $1,011,180, 1,038 locations, $974 average, $70,753,119, 7 Weeks.
15. "Just Getting Started," Broad Green Pictures, $1,008,113, 1,840 locations, $548 average, $5,493,590, 2 Weeks.
16. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $847,525, 84 locations, $10,090 average, $2,338,373, 4 Weeks.
17. "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $479,351, 30 locations, $15,978 average, $1,992,829, 4 Weeks.
18. "Wonder Wheel," Amazon Studios, $460,069, 536 locations, $858 average, $839,323, 3 Weeks.
19. "Youth," China Lion Entertainment, $338,604, 30 locations, $11,287 average, $338,604, 1 Week.
20. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $171,279, 5 locations, $34,256 average, $548,644, 2 Weeks.