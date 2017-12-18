Death toll rises to 6 in French train-bus crash

PARIS — French authorities say the death toll from an accident between a train and a school bus last week has increased following the death of a sixth person.

The local prefecture in the Pyrenees-Orientales region didn't specify whether the latest victim was a student on the school bus. The five others were children, ages 11 to 13.

The bus was carrying 23 students when the regional train and the bus collided. Several were critically injured.

The bus driver, a 46-year-old woman, was also injured in the accident at a crossing near the Spanish border.