Greece: Former PM security officer found dead with family

ATHENS, Greece — A senior Greek police protection officer, who once served in the prime minister's security detail, has been found dead at his home north of Athens with three members of his family, also dead.

Authorities say the bodies of the 46-year-old officer, along with his wife, mother-in-law, and three-year-old daughter were found Monday in the Agioi Anargyroi area outside the capital. Police officials say the officer's service weapon had been used in the killings, suggesting the crime may have been a murder-suicide.