Hollywood star John Travolta woos audiences in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Hollywood star John Travolta has wooed fans during a visit to Saudi Arabia, where authorities have said that commercial cinemas will reopen next year after more than a three-decade ban on movie theatres .

Travolta met with fans in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Friday, fielding questions from the audience about his career and movies, which include hits like Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction. On Saturday, the American movie star attended a gala dinner and press conference.