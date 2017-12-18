How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks climbed again Monday and set more records as investors grew more certain Republicans will pass their tax plan this week. Technology companies climbed, as did banks and retailers, which are likely to see lower taxes.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 14.35 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,690.16.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 140.46 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 24,792.20.

The Nasdaq composite added 58.18 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 6,994.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks surged 18.50 points, or 1.2 per cent , to 1,548.92.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 451.33 points, or 20.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 5,029.60 points, or 25.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,611.64 points, or 29.9 per cent .