Iran seeks to examine missile parts displayed by US diplomat

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran wants to examine missile parts the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations displayed last week as "undeniable" evidence that Tehran has been arming Yemen's Shiite rebels.

Defence Minister Gen. Amir Hatami says Iran will file a complaint to the U.N. and demand that "parts of the missile be delivered to Iran" for examination.

He told the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Monday that U.S. claims cannot be "answered remotely."

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday showed off the missile parts to cameras at a military base near Washington. She said the projectile was supplied by Iran and launched by Yemen's Houthis at the airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.