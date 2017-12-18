Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting at vehicles

CLAYTON, Mo. — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting at vehicles along a busy roadway.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Michael Pona II was sentenced Monday.

The shootings happened on May 18, 2015. Police say Pona was firing from inside a Cadillac Escalade. One bullet lodged into a child-safety seat inside an SUV. In another incident, shots were fired into a Ford Mustang. No one was seriously hurt.

Witnesses said Pona later drove onto a parking lot, struck a car and injured the driver, and then drove into a creek. Pona kicked and bit an officer before he was subdued.

He'd pleaded guilty to eight felonies and two misdemeanours , but sentencing was delayed during negotiations over his mental competency.

